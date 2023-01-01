Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and viral barrier indications, today announced that it has engaged two leading physicians experienced in childhood epilepsy, Dr. Kenneth W. Sommerville and Dr. Lawrence Fried, to support the overall development plan for NobrXiol. Their involvement with this program is expected to include advising on trial design, regulatory pathway development and patient recruitment. Additionally, it is anticipated that they will support Virpax with patient advocacy groups and grant applications.

NobrXiol is the Company’s product candidate for the delivery of cannabidiol in the management of epilepsy in children and adults that utilizes the Nanomerics Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) as its delivery system to cross the blood brain barrier, propelling the cannabidiol nanoparticles through the nose to the brain via the olfactory nerve.

Dr. Kenneth W. Sommerville is a board-certified neurologist with over 30 years of experience working with major multinational pharmaceutical companies enabling approvals for numerous drugs with both the FDA and the EMEA. He is a recognized authority in drug development with an expertise in anti-epileptic drugs, pain, and abuse-deterrent opioids. Dr. Sommerville was in charge of Phases II and III of the U.S. epilepsy trials for cannabidiol. The lead cannabinoid, CBD (Epidiolex®), received FDA approval in June of 2018.

Dr. Lawrence Fried is an experienced clinical leader in epilepsy and neurology and a practicing epileptologist. He currently serves as an Attending Physician in the Pediatric Regional Epilepsy Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and is a Corporate Advisory Committee member of the American Epilepsy Society. Following medical school, he completed five years in residency positions in pediatrics and pediatric neurology, followed by a fellowship in epilepsy and pediatric neurology and has published extensively in those fields.

“These two outstanding physicians bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in childhood epilepsy to Virpax,” commented Dr. Sheila A. Mathias, Chief Scientific Officer for Virpax. “We expect that Dr. Sommerville, with his direct experience in U.S. epilepsy trials and the approval of Epidiolex, will be instrumental in advising on our trial design and regulatory pathway. Additionally, we anticipate that Dr. Fried, as a practicing epileptologist, will provide us with invaluable insight into our proposed patient population and important advocacy groups as well as assist us in pursuing appropriate grant funding. We welcome them both to Virpax and look forward to their contributions.”

About NobrXiol™

Virpax has acquired the exclusive worldwide rights from Nanomerics to use Nanomerics’ Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) platform for the nasal delivery of cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the management of epilepsy in children (a rare pediatric disease) and adults. As part of this agreement, Nanomerics is developing an investigational formulation delivered via the nasal route to enhance CBD transport to the brain which could potentially eliminate any drug interaction issues and bypass the digestive system, possibly eliminating many of the side effects associated with the product currently in use on the market. Nanomerics demonstrated the ability of its platform technology to deliver CBD directly to the brain in an animal model.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded product candidates for non-addictive pain management and neurological disorders using its proprietary technologies that optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval of its three different patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. Probudur™ is a single injection long-acting liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) enkephalin formulation being developed for the management of acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) under the name PES200. MET technology is also used in AnQlar™, a candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. Virpax acquired global rights to NobrXiol™, a product candidate for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of specific types of rare epilepsy syndromes in children and adults. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

