Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of First Coastal Exteriors, LLC (“First Coastal”) with locations in Mobile, Alabama and Pearl, Mississippi. First Coastal distributes complementary residential and commercial building products including siding, gutter products, and windows.

“The First Coastal team has expertly served construction industry customers for decades,” commented Gary Miller, owner of First Coastal. “We are very pleased to join Beacon and continue to serve our loyal customers with the benefits of Beacon’s scale and service model.”

“We are thrilled to welcome First Coastal employees and customers,” commented Lynn France, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Southeast. “Our joint resources in the Alabama and Mississippi markets will broaden the product offering, allowing customers to grow their businesses while expanding career opportunities for all employees.”

“This acquisition is another exciting addition as we continue to expand our footprint and drive toward achieving our Ambition+2025 growth targets,” added Munroe Best, Beacon’s President of the South Division.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management’s view of Beacon’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Beacon’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Beacon’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

