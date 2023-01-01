WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH FASHION BRAND MISHA & PUFF

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM): the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with artisanal fashion brand Misha & Puff. The Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection features a curated assortment of textiles, accessories, and furniture, ranging from $34-$799. The 12-piece collection is available exclusively at westelm.com%2Fmishaandpuff.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005105/en/

pl-misha-and-puff-kids-bedroom-sp23-main-0137.jpg

Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Misha & Puff founder Anna Wallack collaborated with the West Elm Kids design team in creating items intended to last for generations, similar to the heirloom quality designs synonymous with the fashion house. Pieces from the Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collections celebrate a modern color palette and embrace cozy, gender-neutral hues. The curated assortment evokes vintage charm and pairs bright textiles with warm wicker accessories and furniture.

Anna Wallack states, “This collection is very near to my heart, showcasing signature Misha & Puff prints and colors and capturing the essence of the brand. Marrying vintage inspiration with contemporary styling, these are timeless pieces made to integrate into your existing decor and unique style.”

Key items include the ABC Felted Wall Art ($125), the Geometric Shag Rug ($399, $799), the Patchwork Triangle Quilt ($119, $169, $199) and the Rattan Headboard ($399, $449).

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com%2Fmishaandpuff

Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids is also available in Canada: westelm.ca%2Fshop%2Fcollaborations%2Fmisha-and-puff%2F

Customers are invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelmkids and @misha_and_puff.

ABOUT WEST ELM KIDS:

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. West Elm Kids debuted in 2021. It introduces the brand’s original, modern designs and ‘Good Design’ approach to an array of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade Certified™, and 100 percent organic cotton products. West Elm Kids today features more than 2,000 products for baby, kids, and teens. West Elm is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MISHA & PUFF:

Misha & Puff makes thoughtful knitwear to last a lifetime. Founded by stylist Anna Wallack in 2012 and inspired by New England, each collection is ethically handcrafted in Peru by a network of talented knitters and artisans using premium natural fibers and low-impact dyes — delivering beloved heirlooms for future generations.

WSM-PR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005105r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005105/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.