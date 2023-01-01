(CES) – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company's commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023.

Building on Roku’s TV streaming leadership and decades of experience, as well as its successful Roku TV program, the new Roku-branded TVs combine the company’s award-winning operating system with its deep expertise in TV hardware, offering more choice and innovation to both consumers and Roku TV partners.

Available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75”, the new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will focus on the features that streamers have come to love. All HD offerings will include Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros. Roku-branded TVs will offer an expanded audio ecosystem, using the all-new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, to make consumers’ home theater set-up simple and wire-free. Additionally, all Roku-branded TV models will continue to offer fan favorite features including Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to great content like live TV and sports.

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku. “Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

Launched in 2014, the Roku TV program has made the Roku OS the #1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. (Q3 2022). To better serve consumers, Roku-branded TVs will enable further innovation around the TV experience, and all innovations will be made available to the full Roku TV program, including current and future OEM partners.

In addition, today Roku is announcing a premium OLED TV reference design, now available to Roku TV partners.

The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the U.S. beginning spring of 2023 with retail prices ranging from $119 to $999 for the full lineup of 24” - 75” models.

