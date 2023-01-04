Bloomingdale's Enters the Seattle Market with New Bloomie's Concept

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023

Retailer will open its third "Bloomie's" location in University Village

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced its entry into Seattle with the opening of "Bloomie's." Following the successful introduction of Bloomie's in the greater Chicagoland area earlier this year, and Fairfax, Virginia, in 2021, the retailer's smaller format store is set to open on the west coast in 2023.

"We are thrilled to enter the Seattle market with the opening of our third Bloomie's location," stated Charles Anderson, Director of Stores, Bloomingdale's. "The new flexible store experience has been well-received in other cities as it remains authentic to the Bloomingdale's brand yet brings a new and exciting energy to our shoppers. We can't wait to be a part of the community and for the people of Seattle to be a part of the Bloomie's story."

The smaller concept store will provide a casual, contemporary, and highly curated experience, featuring an edit of top brands in a broad range of men and women's categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, giftables and more. Bloomie's is anticipated to open in 2023 within University Village in the Ravenna neighborhood, located north of Downtown Seattle.

About Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

Press Contacts:
Kevin Harter, [email protected]
Megan Hollett, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL77034&sd=2023-01-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomingdales-enters-the-seattle-market-with-new-bloomies-concept-301713143.html

SOURCE Bloomingdale's

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL77034&Transmission_Id=202301040915PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL77034&DateId=20230104
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.