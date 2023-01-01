Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active-matrix liquid crystal (LCDs), organic light emitting diode (OLED) and inorganic light emitting diode (LED) microdisplays, announces it will showcase an expanded family of Lightning® OLED microdisplays at this year’s Pepcom’s Digital Experience! (Pepcom) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Kopin’s OLED-on-silicon microdisplay technology is an industry leader for high resolution, high frame rate, and low power consumption, which are required for making compact, stylish AR/VR/MR headsets. Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K (2560 x 2560) OLED microdisplay exhibit state-of-the-art performance with high color fidelity, 30-bit video input, up to 120-Hz frame rates and high pixel density (~ 3000 ppi compared to the best iPhone screens with < 500 ppi), which provide a smooth, high dynamic range (HDR) quality visual experience. Kopin’s patented DoCTM backplane integrates MIPI and display stream compression circuits, together with duo-stack OLED architecture, to provide the high brightness and ultralow power performance.

Kopin’s expanded family of Lightning OLED products includes new ultralow power 0.26” VGA (640 x 480), 0.39” XGA (1024 x 768), and 0.61” XGA microdisplays targeted at portable handheld and wearable products. These complement Kopin’s existing 0.49” 720p (1280 x 720) and 0.99” 2K (2048 x 2048) OLED microdisplays and upgraded 1.3” 2560 x 2560 resolution MIPI-interface display for VR use.

Joining Kopin at Pepcom is Lakeside Lightning Semiconductor (Lakeside) who broke ground in November 2022 on a new, state-of-the-art OLED manufacturing facility to process 12” OLED backplane wafers. The new facility is expected to be online in 2024. Lakeside is also planning a second 12” OLED wafer. The new 12” facility, together with Lakeside’s existing 8” wafer fab, are expected to provide large-volume, low-cost manufacturing capability to support Metaverse market demands.

Kopin Corporation will be demonstrating its latest technology at Pepcom and during CES 2023.Attendees will have the opportunity to see the key advancements of its OLED microdisplays and experience the hardware hands-on in a VR headset.

For media appointments at Pepcom and during CES 2023 please contact Katie Fischer at [email protected]. For more information, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.kopin.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Lakeside Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

is an OLED technology developer and OLED microdisplay manufacturer having a factory in Changzhou, China. For more information, please visit Lakeside’s website at www.hupanoled.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Lakeside’s expectation that the 12” fab will be online by 2024; that a second OLED fab will be built; and together with Lakeside’s existing 8” wafer fab, the facilities will provide large-volume, low-cost manufacturing capability to support the surging Metaverse market demands. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005288/en/