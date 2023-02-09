Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2022 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 200-6205 and from outside the U.S. at (929) 526-1599. Please use the access code 290858.

The 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on February 9, 2023 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Masco Corporation website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco’s website or by phone by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the U.S., (226) 828-7578 from Canada, and +44 204 525 0658 from all other locations. Please use access code 511416. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 10, 2023.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

