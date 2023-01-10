Bio-Rad to Present Company Overview at J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with participation from Bio-Rad’s Executive Vice President and COO Andrew Last, and Executive Vice President and CFO Ilan Daskal.

A link to a live webcast of the event will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With 70 years of focus on quality and customer service, our products advance the scientific discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are universities, research institutions, hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as public health and commercial laboratories including food safety and environmental quality testing facilities. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has a global network of operations with approximately 8,200 employees worldwide and $2.9 billion in revenues in 2021. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

