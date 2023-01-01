Helios+Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it is forming two new Regional Operational Centers of Excellence (“CoE”) for its Hydraulics segment. Facility expansion is currently underway in Mishawaka, Indiana, the future Hydraulic Manifold Solutions CoE, to accept the manifold machining and integrated package assembly operations from Sun Hydraulics, the integrated package business from Faster Inc, and to allow for Daman’s core organic growth. The quick release coupling (QRC) manufacturing will then transfer from Maumee, OH to the cartridge valve technology location in Sarasota, FL to complete the Hydraulic Valve and Coupling Solutions CoE.

Josef Matosevic, Helios’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The restructuring of our Hydraulics segment in the Americas into two Centers of Excellence is a major step in our journey to leverage our long history in hydraulics with our acquisitions. With this move, we expect to drive greater operational efficiencies, quality control and enable technology enhancements that create advanced hydraulic solutions for our customers. Importantly, we can further our expertise in hydraulics and electronics to exceed the boundaries of today’s approach to motion control by expanding our unique pure-play position in the industry.”

He added, “We believe that our two new Centers of Excellence, combined with the strength of innovation in our quick release coupling and hydraulic valve operations in Italy, create the platforms that accelerate our drive to being a global leader of electro/hydraulic solutions. We engineer motion control solutions for applications in our targeted markets that require high degrees of precision, reliability, and durability. The integration and consolidation serve to strengthen our ‘in the region, for the region’ strategy, promote enhanced R&D collaboration, and enable expanded capacity to support our future growth.”

Expansion Supported by Local Community

Helios is in the process of adding over 50,000 square feet to the 72,000 square foot facility gained with the acquisition of Daman+Products+Company in September 2022. As a result of Helios’ investment in infrastructure and commitment to local hiring, the state of Indiana and the City of Mishawaka have granted the Company various tax incentives.

The relocation of manufacturing operations to Daman Products is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

