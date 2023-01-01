Helios Technologies Advances Augmented Strategy: Integrates and Consolidates to Create Two Operational Centers of Excellence in North America for Hydraulics Segment

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Helios+Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it is forming two new Regional Operational Centers of Excellence (“CoE”) for its Hydraulics segment. Facility expansion is currently underway in Mishawaka, Indiana, the future Hydraulic Manifold Solutions CoE, to accept the manifold machining and integrated package assembly operations from Sun Hydraulics, the integrated package business from Faster Inc, and to allow for Daman’s core organic growth. The quick release coupling (QRC) manufacturing will then transfer from Maumee, OH to the cartridge valve technology location in Sarasota, FL to complete the Hydraulic Valve and Coupling Solutions CoE.

Josef Matosevic, Helios’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The restructuring of our Hydraulics segment in the Americas into two Centers of Excellence is a major step in our journey to leverage our long history in hydraulics with our acquisitions. With this move, we expect to drive greater operational efficiencies, quality control and enable technology enhancements that create advanced hydraulic solutions for our customers. Importantly, we can further our expertise in hydraulics and electronics to exceed the boundaries of today’s approach to motion control by expanding our unique pure-play position in the industry.”

He added, “We believe that our two new Centers of Excellence, combined with the strength of innovation in our quick release coupling and hydraulic valve operations in Italy, create the platforms that accelerate our drive to being a global leader of electro/hydraulic solutions. We engineer motion control solutions for applications in our targeted markets that require high degrees of precision, reliability, and durability. The integration and consolidation serve to strengthen our ‘in the region, for the region’ strategy, promote enhanced R&D collaboration, and enable expanded capacity to support our future growth.”

Expansion Supported by Local Community

Helios is in the process of adding over 50,000 square feet to the 72,000 square foot facility gained with the acquisition of Daman+Products+Company in September 2022. As a result of Helios’ investment in infrastructure and commitment to local hiring, the state of Indiana and the City of Mishawaka have granted the Company various tax incentives.

The relocation of manufacturing operations to Daman Products is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005150r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005150/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.