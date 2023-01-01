Expensify Executives and Employees Purchase Common Shares

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, announced today that during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s employees purchased 130,291 shares of Class A common stock via its Stock Purchase and Matching Plan (SPMP). Executives' purchases made up 37,242 of those shares.

"I am contributing 100% of my salary to our SPMP program," said David Barrett, Founder and CEO of Expensify. "I'm not surprised that other employees and executives feel the same as I do – confident in our long-term prospects and excited for the future."

At the time of the purchase, the aggregate value of the purchased shares were $1,239,067 based on a $9.51 market share price. The Company’s employees purchased 272,909 shares in 2022 based on an average $13.45 market share price. Executives’ purchases made up 74,891 of those shares in 2022.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

