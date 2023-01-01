Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Hunt Valley, Maryland-based HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., one of the nation’s largest independent agencies. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1943, HMS provides businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic with property/casualty insurance, surety, group captive, and employee benefits. All of HMS’ more than 120 employees, including President Gary L. Berger, will join MMA and continue to work out of the Hunt Valley, Maryland office.

“The MMA goal has always been to partner with the best firms and together build a unique experience for colleagues and clients,” commented John Stanchina, CEO of MMA’s Mid-Atlantic region. “With exceptional leadership, client satisfaction, long-term client retention, and decades of profitable growth, we are delighted to bring the HMS team on board.”

Mr. Berger added: “We are excited to join the MMA family given the alignment we share in our approach to customer service, employee engagement, and carrier partnership. This is an opportunity to continue to enhance our capabilities and deepen our industry relationships, as well as augment the training and career development resources available to colleagues, in turn equipping them to best meet client needs.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh+McLennan+Agency+%28MMA) provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,500 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy+Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver+Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005155/en/