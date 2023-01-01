Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that Matt Krepsik, Chief Executive Officer, and Yuneeb Khan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10th at 9:30am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005847/en/