Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community.

Needham Growth Conference

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Speaker: David Rothenstein, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

