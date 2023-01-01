University of Missouri-Kansas City TalentLink Partnership with MedCerts Brings Allied Healthcare Training to Students and a New Talent Pool to the Greater Kansas City Area

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

University of Missouri-Kansas City TalentLink (UMKC+TalentLink) has partnered with MedCerts, an online certification training provider in allied healthcare and information technology, to offer MedCerts healthcare training programs to local talent.

″Benefits from this partnership are two-fold, and we’re thrilled to bring these opportunities to the Kansas City community,″ said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NSYE: LRN). ″First, individuals gain access to high-quality healthcare training, enabling them to launch a new career or advance their career. Second, local healthcare businesses can recruit from a network of skilled employees to fill allied healthcare positions.″

TalentLink offers training and professional development through skills-based courses led by UMKC faculty and other experts in their fields. MedCerts’ involvement will expand TalentLink’s portfolio and capacity to offer healthcare training in a field where hiring needs outstrip the supply of skilled workers. The local healthcare industry employs 87,000 workers in the state of Missouri. A tight labor market challenges healthcare employers to find qualified workers to fill these jobs. The UMKC TalentLink-MedCerts partnership aims to build a sustainable pipeline of skilled healthcare workers into the field, while workers benefit from online, self-paced MedCerts training and TalentLink’s resources and relationships with the healthcare community.

″UMKC TalentLink’s partnership with MedCerts enables us to offer a full-scope solution to healthcare employers and to individuals seeking pathways into healthcare jobs,″ said UMKC TalentLink Executive Director Jake Akehurst. ″We are taking a practical step to proactively address key needs of the local healthcare market and help support our community of employers, job seekers, and the public reliant on strong healthcare systems.″

In addition to offering training to individuals, UMKC TalentLink will work directly with employers in a train-and-hire model. Local businesses will be able to recruit for open positions and, in many cases, invest in their employee training costs. MedCerts training programs are online, self-paced, and highly interactive, using HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, and animations to make training more lifelike. Many programs can be completed in as little as six months. Students can also get on-the-job training and complete their training and certification with a potential job offer available from employers eager to build their talent pipelines.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About UMKC TalentLink

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, UMKC TalentLink provides expert-led professional development and training for individuals seeking practical career skills. TalentLink also works directly with businesses to upskill employees and develop talent. Training courses and certificate programs are available in-person and virtually, instructor-led or self-paced. Training may also be tailored and designed to meet an employer’s talent development needs. For more information, visit umkctalentlink.com%2Fpress.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005140r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005140/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.