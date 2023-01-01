MultiPlan+Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announces the recipients of its 2022 Rural Health Grant. The two hospitals selected to receive this year’s grants have each submitted creative proposals that use technology to help address the healthcare needs of people in their community.

The recipients of the 2022 MultiPlan Rural Health Grant are:

Cimarron Memorial Hospital in Boise City, Oklahoma

Cheyenne County Hospital in St. Francis, Kansas

Cimarron Memorial Hospital serves a community of 2,300 residents spread across 1,800 square miles in Oklahoma. With no public transportation in this rural area, which is home to many ranching and farming families, traveling for healthcare visits is especially challenging. The hospital will use the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant to launch a mobile telehealth unit that provides healthcare services to patients throughout the county.

Cheyenne County Hospital is the sole healthcare provider for a 50-mile radius in this northwest corner of Kansas. During the height of the pandemic, the hospital developed a program in partnership with the local county health department to provide behavioral health services remotely for older members of the community through computer tablets and paying for Internet service. The MultiPlan Rural Health Grant will help continue and expand this program through the purchase of additional tablets and providing Internet service for patients in need.

“We received 81 applications for our Rural Health Grant this year and I wish we could fund all of these worthy programs,” stated Bruce Singleton, Senior Vice President, Network Development Strategy for MultiPlan. He added, “The two recipients selected illustrate the valuable role that technology plays in helping healthcare providers deliver care to people in their communities.”

About the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant

Since the program’s inception in 1995, MultiPlan has been helping hospitals in rural areas and the populations they serve. Grant recipients use the funds to help introduce or expand services, education, screenings and other endeavors that support the healthcare needs of people in their communities.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 1,000,000 healthcare providers nationwide and over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial, government and property and casualty markets with 60 million consumers with access to our services. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

