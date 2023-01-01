MultiPlan Awards $41,000 to Rural Hospitals

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MultiPlan+Corporation (

NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announces the recipients of its 2022 Rural Health Grant. The two hospitals selected to receive this year’s grants have each submitted creative proposals that use technology to help address the healthcare needs of people in their community.

The recipients of the 2022 MultiPlan Rural Health Grant are:

  • Cimarron Memorial Hospital in Boise City, Oklahoma
  • Cheyenne County Hospital in St. Francis, Kansas

Cimarron Memorial Hospital serves a community of 2,300 residents spread across 1,800 square miles in Oklahoma. With no public transportation in this rural area, which is home to many ranching and farming families, traveling for healthcare visits is especially challenging. The hospital will use the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant to launch a mobile telehealth unit that provides healthcare services to patients throughout the county.

Cheyenne County Hospital is the sole healthcare provider for a 50-mile radius in this northwest corner of Kansas. During the height of the pandemic, the hospital developed a program in partnership with the local county health department to provide behavioral health services remotely for older members of the community through computer tablets and paying for Internet service. The MultiPlan Rural Health Grant will help continue and expand this program through the purchase of additional tablets and providing Internet service for patients in need.

“We received 81 applications for our Rural Health Grant this year and I wish we could fund all of these worthy programs,” stated Bruce Singleton, Senior Vice President, Network Development Strategy for MultiPlan. He added, “The two recipients selected illustrate the valuable role that technology plays in helping healthcare providers deliver care to people in their communities.”

About the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant

Since the program’s inception in 1995, MultiPlan has been helping hospitals in rural areas and the populations they serve. Grant recipients use the funds to help introduce or expand services, education, screenings and other endeavors that support the healthcare needs of people in their communities.

For more information about the MultiPlan Rural Health Grant, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multiplan.us%2Fphilanthropic-programs%2Fmultiplans-rural-health-grant%2F

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 1,000,000 healthcare providers nationwide and over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial, government and property and casualty markets with 60 million consumers with access to our services. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230103005797r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005797/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.