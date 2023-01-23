Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release:

Earnings Release: January 23, 2023 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane website at www.craneco.com.

Teleconference: January 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company's website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

January 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website. Web Replay: Will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.

About Crane Holdings, Co.

Crane Holdings, Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers across end markets including aerospace, defense, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:CR, Financial). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

