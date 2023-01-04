The Hanover Appoints David J. Lovely Chief Claims Officer

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has appointed David J. Lovely executive vice president and chief claims officer. In this role, Lovely will be responsible for the strategic oversight and execution of the company's claims experience.

Lovely joins The Hanover from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he was responsible for building a new practice to help clients strengthen their ability to deter, detect and respond to insurance fraud across the P&C, life and healthcare markets. Prior to PwC, Lovely was the vice president and UK and global chief claims officer of the Aviva Group. In addition, Lovely has held various claims leadership roles in strategy and operations, commercial insurance, accident life and health, workers' compensation claims and transformation at companies including Chubb Insurance, Allianz Insurance Group, General Electric Company and Liberty Mutual.

"David is an accomplished claims and insurance leader who brings more than 35 years of visionary leadership, operational execution and transformation expertise for enhancing employee and customer experiences," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "We are pleased to have attracted such an accomplished claims leader to our organization. Together with our talented team, we will continue to advance our claims servicing and tools to best serve our customers and agents."

Lovely graduated with a degree in business administration from Merrimack College and earned his master's degree in business administration from Northeastern University. He replaces Mark Welzenbach, who announced earlier in 2022 that he would be retiring from The Hanover after 17 years with the company. Welzenbach will work closely with Lovely over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information about The Hanover, please visit hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:

Emily P. Trevallion Abby M. Clark

[email protected] [email protected]

508-855-3263 508-855-3549

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

