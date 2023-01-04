Cinedigm Becomes the Exclusive AVOD/FAST/TVOD Distributor for Cirque du Soleil Content Library in the US

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023

Deal Nets More than 30-Hours of Originals, Including Live Show Performances by Cirque du Soleil.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Cirque du Soleil to bring nearly 30 hours of live show performances, documentaries, and acrobatic content to AVOD, FAST and TVOD platforms across the US. Beginning March 2023, Cinedigm will feature blocks of Cirque du Soleil content on its flagship streaming service Cineverse along with Dove Channel, Docurama, and AsianCrush, in addition to releasing select content to its third-party platform partners. Cirque du Soleil plans on expanding its content offering by adding new series and show-based programs throughout 2023.

Cirque du Soleil's content library features several full-length Cirque du Soleil show performances such as KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, VOLTA, LUZIA, AMALUNA, and KOOZA. Documentaries in the content deal, offering insider looks regarding some of the company's most iconic shows, range from Mystère – The Mystère of Mystère, Luzia – The Story of an Encounter to Alegría – A Wind of Change and Crystal – Gliding Higher. The content package also includes a variety of Cirque du Soleil Masterclasses, 60-minute and Best Of acrobatic specials.

Cirque du Soleil recently launched its new brand campaign Discover the Extraordinary. A year after the relaunch of its shows worldwide, Cirque du Soleil is renewing its commitment to take audiences beyond expectations, to the outer limits of the imagination, and to feel the deepest emotions. Four decades later, this commitment to always go further in creating the extraordinary fuels its daily mission.

Said Cinedigm Yolanda Macias/Chief Content Officer, "This partnership with Cirque du Soleil is a benchmark moment for Cinedigm as the word 'unique' simply does not do justice for the brand of entertainment and innovation this group of immensely talented performers brings to the stage." She added, "Our enthusiast viewers who have seen these shows will enjoy watching them again, and people who are new to the Cirque du Soleil creative universe will find themselves completely engrossed while consuming these amazing world-class events."

"We are excited to partner with Cinedigm to continue expanding our entertainment offering beyond our staged productions,'" said Sebastien Ouimet, Head of Filmed and Immersive Entertainment for Cirque du Soleil. This partnership allows us to provide our fans with exclusive access to the front-row seats and behind-the-scenes of Cirque du Soleil's most iconic productions, directly from home."

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.

