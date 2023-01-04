TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board') appointed our founder, majority shareholder, and member of the Board, Executive Director, Ms. Fan Zhou as our Chief Executive Officer, effective as of December 14, 2022. The Board also elected Mr. John Kuhn as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. Guiping (David) Xu resigned from the Company's Chief Executive Officer role as of December 14, 2022.

Ms. Zhou was our Chief Executive Officer from April 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020. Ms. Zhou served as a director from August 20, 2013 and as Executive Director from March 24, 2021 until December 15, 2021, and from June 17, 2022 to present. Ms. Zhou has over 20 years of experience in international vocational education in Canada and China. In 2000, she became the director of China marketing at US Xintra International Computer Institute ("Xintra") in Toronto, Canada. Between 2001 to 2004, she became the director of the China Branch of Xintra in Guangzhou, China, and later the chair of Guangzhou Xintra Computer Ltd. and the Principal of Guangzhou Xintra Computer Training School. From 2005 to 2019, she was the director for the International Financial Management Association, South China Chapter and the chair and chief executive officer of China Youth Lang Dun Education Culture and Technology in Toronto, Canada, From 2015 to 2019, she served as the marketing director for the Toronto E-School, now a subsidiary of our Company, to promote and market the program in China, and served as the director of the International Commercial Art Designer Association ("ICAD") in Toronto, Canada, where she managed the program for ICAD certification. She is the executive chairman of the Canada-China Economic and Trade Development Policy Committee, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the North American Chinese Culture and Education Exchange Promotion Association, and, since March 2020, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Youth Education Mutual Aid Association. Ms. Zhou is pursuing her doctorate (PhD Candidate) degree from Jinan University in China.

Mr. Kuhn has over 23 years of experience in the field of management, finance, economic development, operations, marketing, sales, and engineering. Since 2019, he has been the Chief Financial Officer of CyberDefense AI, which is a cyber security company offering firewall services. From 2017 to 2020, Mr. Kuhn worked in the government of Ontario as a senior manager in Breakthrough Technologies. He was responsible for liaising to major corporations and setting up "Innovation of Ontario" at the MaRs Discovery District Innovation Lab. From 2014 to 2020, he also worked in the management of the government of Ontario's Cyber Security Branch where he was responsible for the risk and privacy assessment on highly sensitive applications. Also from 2005 to 2020, he managed business and government investment projects in the environmental and health sector. His duties included the review of businesses from the private sector, government funding programs, security initiatives and the management of investments for successful enterprises. From 1999 to 2009, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Doscom Enterprises Ltd., a Canadian company, which provided strategic consulting and management direction for small and medium-sized health enterprises, the governments, and the private sector. Mr. Kuhn holds a Bachelor of Science degree from McGill University and Master of Science in Engineering degree from Concordia University. He is a Professional Engineer and a Fellow with the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN).

Ms. Fan Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "I would like to express our great gratitude on behalf of the Board to Mr. Guiping (David) Xu for his dedicated services and significant contributions to the Company, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. At the same time, COVID had slowed down the progress of the company and that this would now be corrected. I look forward to bringing my deep understanding of education, finance, and many years of industry experience to this broader role as we further expand our business vertically to capture more growth opportunities in the industry. We are confident in our long-term growth with diversified new business structure."

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

