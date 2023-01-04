The first-of-its-kind product allows for easy and safe plug & play installation of light fixtures and ceiling fans

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with more than 60 issued and pending patents globally, announces the worldwide debut of SkyPlug Smart , a smart lighting base that enables easy and safe plug & play installation of light fixtures and ceiling fans to the ceiling in just seconds, without touching hazardous wires. The product will be introducedat CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Jan. 5-8.

The SkyPlug Smart was named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home category. SkyPlug Smart transforms any light fixture or ceiling fan into a smart product, with multiple features controlled by a proprietary SkyHome App. SkyPlug Smart offers app control, voice control, scheduling, eco/energy saving mode, dimming, color changing room ambiance/ night light as well as an emergency light, and more, all controlled by the app. It integrates with Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung Smart Things, Cortana and Matter.

"This launch is a monumental step forward in our mission to make all homes and buildings smart and safe," said Rani Kohen, founder, inventor and executive chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp. "As one of the most influential consumer technology shows in the world, CES is the perfect platform to debut our product. We're confident that consumers will find immense value in the simplicity, ease of use and the significant safety benefits of the SkyPlug Smart."

Based on the safety features of the technology, SkyPlug Smart has been voted and/or recognized by several leading standards and electrical organizations, including the US National Electrical Code (NEC), ANSI/NEMA, AIA and therefore, is expected to become a U.S. household standard for ceilings, similar to how the GFCI electrical bathroom outlet became a mandated household requirement.

In 2022, SkyPlug Smart achieved a historic U.S. standardization approval vote for its product's specifications from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the leading U.S. standards approval organization, and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), a standards-developing organization that promotes the standardization of major U.S. electrical products for manufacturers. These votes represent major milestones towards mandatory status for the safety of consumers and professionals.

"We're elated to see this product come to fruition," said SKYX Platforms President Steve Schmidt. "We've spent many years perfecting the technology, and we believe consumers will be astounded by the significant impact this will have on their day-to-day lives."

Priced at $119.99, the product is expected to be available to consumers in Q1 of 2023. To learn more, visit https://SKYXPlatforms.com .

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

