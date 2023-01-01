Box Announces Updates to Box for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange to Securely Work from Anywhere

Box, Inc. (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) today announced the general availability of new enhancements to the Box for Salesforce integration on Salesforce AppExchange, that helps businesses connect teams to their content so they can work securely from anywhere.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Box for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

“With hundreds of apps used in the average enterprise, we know that customers want integrated experiences so they can easily and securely access their content from the apps they use every day to get work done,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “Building on our existing partnership, today we are deepening our integration with Salesforce to make it even easier for our customers to use our platforms together. There is a lot more innovation to come so you can expect to see more developments soon.”

Thousands of joint customers, including Principal Financial, NYCERS, Delta Wealth Advisors, and Talend, already leverage Box with Salesforce and Slack to power the way they work in the cloud. Additionally, businesses are also harnessing the power of Box Sign to seamlessly execute documents in the cloud. Today, Box announced the following new updates to its integration with Salesforce:

  • Improved Salesforce federated search, which makes it easier for customers to find the Box content they need in Salesforce when they need it.
  • Enhanced custom folder structures, which allow organizations to save time on manual, repetitive tasks by logically mapping Box folders to objects and records in Salesforce.
  • Updated Box install wizard, which helps customers get started and deployed faster by streamlining the Box install flow in Salesforce.

With today’s enhancements, customers can easily access and work with their Box content directly from Salesforce. For example:

  • With improved search, service agents can access relevant support articles without having to leave Service Cloud, allowing for faster and easier case resolution.
  • With customized folder capabilities, sales teams can access Box content within Salesforce records and optimize the way Box content is organized according to their business needs so they can close deals faster and create better customer experiences.
  • With a streamlined integration, finance teams can send sales contracts for signature directly from Salesforce while keeping all customer contracts organized in Box.

Pricing and Availability

The updated Box for Salesforce integration is generally available today to customers on Business plans and above, and builds on a rich set of end-user features that makes collaborating with teams, partners, and customers easy and efficient.

More information on today’s news can be found on the blog, and customers can get started by downloading the Box+for+Salesforce+integration from Box’s AppExchange listing and following the newly updated comprehensive+installation+guide.

About Box

Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005292/en/

