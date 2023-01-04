NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) and SpeedTel com1 will start a Marketplace using NB-IoT. The Global IoT market size is projected to reach USD 650.5 Billion by 2026 at CAGR of 16.7 % during the forecast period. Sectors like: Smart Metering - Healthcare - Asset Tracking - POS - Fleet management - Smart House, this Marketplace will be managed by ATMH and SpeedTelecom1" https://speed-tel.com "- " https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com ".

Additional services like VPN " Virtual Private Network " Dedicated APN - Pooled Data plan - White Label sim and eSim and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

eSim Profile : SpeedTel data eSim profile enables enterprise, MNO or OEM customer to integrate SpeedTel ‘s profile into their eSim solutions. Benefiting from over 600 roaming agreements in more then 190 countries, SpeedTel eSim profile provides a truly global intelligent connectivity solution for bootstrap, fallback or production use cases.

NB-IoT : Narrowband IoT solution ideal for high volume of low data in remote location and long term battery life. NB-IoT allows for long range coverage and strong signal penetration with low latency. Ideal use in underground environments like gas and water meter, monitor equipment and commercial meters and Smart & Health devices.

We 'll be ready to launch it before the end of the Q4 ( January 31st, 2023 ) a new Smart Watch suitable for elderly and people of all ages to wear, real-time care for your health, real-time location, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, exercise step counting , blood pressure, Blood Oxygen Sensing values and anti detachment alarm in case of fallings. Another outstanding product will be a wearable smart "RING " also with NFC capable contactless, it will be able to connect with an intuitive app and a portal thought B2C and B2B wellness solutions.

The new plan and the strategy of ATMH is based on emphasizing the determination to focus on these priorities and building a proper portfolio of revenues which will flow into the company in order to improve the market position and ultimately, maximize shareholder value. In line with this turn-around process, just after the Q4 we'll sign a long term contract with new office location in Miami with full time employees. Relevant goals are in the agenda of ATMH as outcome of the new approach for 2023.

We will keep you informed in the coming weeks to highlight what we are executing to support our ambitious new M & A's.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ATMH's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ATMH's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ATMH's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Amy Samantha Gonzalez

Email: [email protected]

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660

Company Website: http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733938/All-Things-Mobile-Analytic-Inc-ATMH-and-SpeedTelecom1-Launches-IoT-Marketplace-with-Devices-Enable-Mobile-IoT-Internet-of-Things-Solutions-Used-for-Health-Monitoring-and-Wellness



