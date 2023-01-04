Gilead Sciences: Connecting Breast Cancer Education to Community: Equal Hope

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Gilead Sciences5794241f-af9e-4770-b878-1ba98492067e.jpg

On any given day on the west side of Chicago, you might encounter something unexpected. Outside a retail store or hair salon, there may be a table providing breast cancer education and resources - and it's most likely staffed by Equal Hope, an organization that provides support and education for women facing or at risk of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Paris Thomas, PhD, Equal Hope's Executive Director, says this unconventional form of outreach is a vital part of what the organization does. "I think it's amazing that our health workers reach the community in places like that," she says. "You don't have to come to us, we'll come to you. This helps us have personal conversations where people feel comfortable to tell us their truth."

Equal Hope Addresses Cancer Health Disparities in Chicago
In a two-year period, from 2005 to 2007, published research showed Black women in Chicago had a 62% higher mortality rate than White women, Paris says. The statistic was shocking to her when she saw it, not just because of the number, but because it set Chicago apart - other major cities were not seeing the same level of disparity. When Equal Hope was founded in 2008, it was to tackle this issue from multiple angles: demanding that medical centers hire more skilled workers, educating the community around preventative care and early treatment, and urging the local government to invest more in underserved communities.

For Paris, this work has always been personal: She was born and raised in the west side of Chicago, and breast cancer runs in her family. Her mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

"As a Black mother myself, I saw my mother go through breast cancer and the struggles that came with that," says Paris. "I really connected to the mission and vision of Equal Hope to help underserved women access quality care."

Increasing Outreach Efforts
But that mission became more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started, elective procedures were put on pause for a few months," explains Paris. "During that time, Black women who are particularly high-risk for breast cancers like TNBC were not being seen."

Two years in, that delay has continued, says Paris. Breast cancer centers are still catching up on their backlog, and COVID-19 safety protocols and understaffing slow down the care they can provide. For the community Paris and Equal Hope serves, this could have severe impacts.

"People aren't able to get the necessary timely screenings they need in order to detect cancer," says Paris. "And if you're not detecting cancer in a timely fashion, it's more likely to metastasize."

Equal Hope is trying to catch its community up. With support from Gilead, the organization has been able to increase outreach efforts and close the waiting gap between appointments and treatment that grew during COVID-19. But addressing the medical hurdles is only part of what Equal Hope does, which brings us back to the tables outside of salons and retail stores.

"Everyone has so many other things that they're focused on," Paris says. "But we want to keep it in the forefront of people's minds that preventative breast health screenings are still critical. We don't want a cancer diagnosis to be missed."

Read more Gilead community stories like Latinas Contra Cancer, a nonprofit advocacy organization raising awareness about cancer in the Latinx community.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: http://threeblpro.prod.acquia-sites.com/dashboard/gilead-sciences
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733970/Gilead-Sciences-Connecting-Breast-Cancer-Education-to-Community-Equal-Hope

img.ashx?id=733970

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.