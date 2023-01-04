MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, was recently awarded $5 Million in SoftSound® Noise Wall contracts for the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Virginia Extension (NEXT) project.

Smith-Midland is working with Shirley Contracting Company out of Lorton, Virginia, and The Lane Construction Corporation, out of McLean, Virginia, to produce 24-foot wide ground mounted Noise Walls, 20-foot wide structure mounted Noise Walls and 10-foot wide precast retaining walls. Delivery is scheduled to begin later this year with production coming out of the Company's Midland, Virginia plant.

"Our patented Absorptive SoftSound®Noise Barriers provide excellent noise blocking qualities, incredible durability, and are environmentally friendly, making them a strong investment for any infrastructure project. We look forward to seeing these panels in action throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said Ashley Smith, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Smith-Midland Corporation.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

