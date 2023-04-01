PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $581.00Mil. The top holdings were QCOM(8.60%), AAPL(5.19%), and MSFT(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 14,736 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 01/04/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $112.045 per share and a market cap of $125.74Bil. The stock has returned -38.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 44,961 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 01/04/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.75 per share and a market cap of $114.44Bil. The stock has returned -45.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 31,340 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 40,840. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 01/04/2023, SLB traded for a price of $51.66 per share and a market cap of $73.25Bil. The stock has returned 57.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-book ratio of 4.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,747 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/04/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $127.92 per share and a market cap of $2,033.46Bil. The stock has returned -28.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-book ratio of 40.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,576 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 93,916. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 01/04/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $85.135 per share and a market cap of $169.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

