Fulton Bank Names Dara Bachman President of Fulton Private Bank

Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), announced the promotion of Dara C. Bachman to the President of Fulton Private Bank. In this position, she will be responsible for leading a team of professionals charged with developing customized wealth management and banking solutions for high-net-worth clients.

Dara C. Bachman, JD LL.M, CFP® named President of Fulton Private Bank

Dara joined the corporation in April 2021 and most recently held the position of Director of Family Wealth, leading efforts to meet the evolving needs of high-net-worth clients. She joined Fulton Private Bank from a private multi-family office where she proactively crafted and executed plans to help families across the country steward, preserve and transfer the wealth they worked so hard to create. She also practiced law for nearly a decade. During that time, her passion was to help business owners develop and implement succession plans and personal estate plans while minimizing taxes.

“Dara is the right candidate to take Fulton Private Bank to the next level,” said David Hanson, CEO, Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank. “Her expertise, experience and proven leadership skills in the trust, wealth and asset management field make her well suited for this new position. She deeply shares Fulton’s commitment to putting clients’ interests first and changing lives for the better. ”

Dara earned her Master of Laws in Taxation (LL.M) from Villanova University School of Law, her Juris Doctor from The Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kansas. In addition, she holds a Certified Financial Planner® Certification. She is actively involved in her community and has served as a director of a variety of non-profit boards. Presently, she serves as a trustee of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Board of Trustees and as a director on the Hospice & Community Care Board of Directors.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,200 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton+Forward%26reg%3B initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005797/en/

