The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against UP Fintech Holdings Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR). The investigation concerns whether UP Fintech and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

UP Fintech operates as a holding company and, through its subsidiaries, provides online securities brokerage services.

On December 30, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement that UP Fintech had for years operated cross-border securities trading businesses without the commission's approval. Specifically, the China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that “[UP Fintech’s] act has constituted illegal operation of securities business according to the Securities Law and related regulations[.]” On this news, the price of UP Fintech's shares declined by $1.36, or approximately 28.51%, from $4.77 per share on December 29, 2022 to close at $3.41 on December 30, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005813/en/