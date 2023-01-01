At CES 2023, Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) will demonstrate its commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences for consumers, allowing them to enjoy the highest quality audio and video content available across all forms of entertainment through its best-in-class brands, such as TiVo®, DTS®, HD Radio™ as well as IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS technology partnership.

As consumer demand for higher quality digital experiences continues to rise, Xperi’s brands provide the premium quality, trusted reliability and intuitive simplicity that enables partners to up-level their technology offerings and meet consumers demands.

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. At CES 2023, TiVo will demonstrate its recently announced Powered by TiVo™ platform on a new line of Vestel smart TVs, before its expected retail launch in 2023.

In September 2022, Xperi+announced its independent media platform, TiVo ® OS, and its milestone deal with leading European manufacturer, Vestel, as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to launch Powered by TiVo™ smart TVs. Powered by TiVo smart TVs are expected to be featured on brands such as Vestel, Daewoo, Regal, Hitachi, Telefunken and JVC as early as spring 2023.

TiVo and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, have announced they are pre-integrating TiVo OS onto 4K and 2K chipsets designed for smart TVs, significantly reducing cost and time-to-market for TV OEMs, enabling a turnkey solution for quick deployment.

TiVo OS has a new hardware and technology partner, CVTE, a leading provider of LCD main boards, digital displays and intelligent hardware.

Another TiVo OS partner includes Samba TV, the global leader in TV technology powering currency grade measurement and omniscreen analytics.

TiVo OS monetization companies include supply-side platforms like Magnite, the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform; Microsoft Advertising and Xandr’s Monetize SSP, a publisher platform within its global marketplace for premium advertising; Unruly, a leading video advertising platform with a specialization in CTV; and PubMatic an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future.

TiVo's Pay-TV business has also generated momentum with Mediacom who has deployed TiVo’s IPTV services.

DTS is dedicated to making the world extraordinary through sight and sound by pioneering immersive audio technologies for home theater systems, automobiles, mobile devices and beyond. At CES, DTS will be demonstrating its premium audio and sensing technology with several OEM customers including TPV, TCL, Hisense, Hyundai, BMW, Honda, Mobis and Garmin.

DTS Play-Fi® technology, which creates an ecosystem of wireless audio devices regardless of brand or manufacturer, was recently selected as an honoree of the CES Innovation Award in the streaming category for its Home Theater TV technology in soundbars and speakers. This marks the third CES Innovation Award for Play-Fi technology in the past two years. In 2022, Play-Fi technology was recognized for Play-Fi Home Theater for TVs, and another for the Play-Fi Mobile App.

DTS:X, the most advanced audio decoder for TVs, will be available in new LG TVs. LG will be releasing a line of new OLED TVs and premium LCD TVs with integrated DTS:X sound, expected to be released to market as early as Q1 2023.

DTS+AutoStage%26trade%3B and DTS+AutoSense%26trade%3B platforms enable powerfully personalized, infotainment-rich in-cabin experience solutions that are revolutionizing entertainment, safety and comfort in the connected car. DTS AutoStage technology is available in more than 60 countries and has been deployed by five car brands including Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia and a leading EV manufacturer. Additionally, in 2023, the connected car team will be launching a video platform with a leading OEM. DTS AutoSense technology has been selected for six OEM programs from brands in the US, Germany and Japan.

The powerful combination of both the DTS AutoStage and DTS AutoSense platforms can be seen in Garmin’s new Unified Cabin™ Experience, providing facial recognition and entertainment enhancing capabilities to support a personalized in-vehicle infotainment solution.

Xperi’s connected car team is committed to improving the safety and experience of driving; as such, it recently+commissioned+a+report that highlights the perception of the vehicle as a ‘third space’ and what drivers and passengers are looking for to improve their overall transportation experiences.

HD+Radio%26trade%3B technology is the most widely deployed subscription-free digital radio platform in the market today, on more than 2,500 radio stations and with 95 million cars on the road.

The HD Radio platform’s footprint has been growing rapidly and crossing borders, as seen with the recent adoption of HD Radio technology by Canada’s Pattison Media.

HD Radio technology has been delivering new digital broadcast content to consumers for over 20 years and is available from all major car companies.

IMAX+Enhanced, a technology partnership between IMAX Corporation and DTS, enables content that can be experienced in-home and beyond with the highest fidelity. At CES, IMAX Enhanced demos will be showcased on select premium devices such as Sony TVs and TPV Soundbars, as well as the latest in the certified IMAX Enhanced mobile devices.

IMAX signature sound by DTS, DTS:X ® , is expected to launch on Disney+ in 2023, which will deliver even more enhanced audio and visual technology to select Disney+ film titles on certified devices.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), IMAX Corporation and DTS have extended their agreement to distribute multiple new titles in the IMAX Enhanced format, which consists of IMAX quality content and DTS's premium audio technology.

The number of IMAX Enhanced compatible devices continues to evolve, with many new devices added throughout 2022. New and expanding partners include: TPV, Vestel, LG, TCL, Sony, Hisense and HONOR.

“We’re pushing boundaries to meet consumers’ rising expectations that entertainment experiences be more immersive, personal and secure,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer at Xperi. “Driven by research and innovation, our top minds continue to ensure every interaction with smart devices, connected vehicles and content of all kinds is effortless.”

Xperi continues to grow and evolve in important ways to serve OEM partners and end consumers. In October 2022, it became the standalone company Xperi Inc., to focus exclusively on products and services with the scale and expertise to deliver extraordinary experiences to the world. Xperi’s technologies are already in 30 million households, some 95 million cars and billions of consumer devices.

Xperi’s integrated entertainment solutions will be showcased at CES 2023, Jan. 5-8 at Park MGM Madison Meeting Center and LVCC West Hall, Booth #5541. For additional details and updates on the full suite of Xperi’s brand solutions, go to www.xperi.com%2Fces-2023%2F. General information about Xperi’s solutions can be found at www.xperi.com.

Thoughts From Xperi’s Leaders:

Jon Kirchner, chief executive office at Xperi : “The year ahead is certain to have challenges as we face economic volatility and inevitable industry consolidations. At Xperi, we are working actively to help our partners address these challenges and progress their businesses. By leveraging an independent media platform, we will enable open environments that integrate devices, services and content while placing consumers in control of their digital destiny. Properly implemented, it can lead to more choices and reduced costs for consumers while creating new opportunities for the overall industry – even in a stressed economic environment.”

Geir Skaaden, chief products and services officer at Xperi: "With consumers facing more content choices than ever, there is a need to manage the growing complexity of digital experiences, helping them get beyond the walled gardens raised by major tech companies. TiVo OS provides a user-centric, content-first foundation that is neutral and returns control to the consumer. That can lead to opportunities for OEMs too, as consumers spend more time engaging with content and less time searching for it."

Jeff Jury, senior vice president and general manager, connected car at Xperi : "We are excited by the market reaction to our immersive entertainment and in-cabin sensing solutions. Car industry interest in HD Radio, DTS AutoStage and DTS AutoSense technologies highlight the growing need in the market for advanced automotive media platforms and safety solutions that work together. We are leading the effort to create a new consumer experience in the cockpit of the car of the future."

Walt Horstman, senior vice president, monetization at Xperi : "As audiences migrate to streaming and continue to fragment, marketers must focus on multiple objectives with their advertising strategies: maximize reach across linear TV and Connected TV (CTV), drive efficiency of their investments through audience targeting and deliver effective messaging that is accurately measured. We are excited to extend our programmatic ad stack and partnerships to monetize CTV inventory through TiVo OS. Over the past years, we have optimized our stack to maximize the yield on CTV with the introduction of new programmatic capabilities and strategic integration with our best-in-class partners."

Bill Neighbors, chief content officer at Xperi : "Continued expansion of DTS:X sound to home entertainment marks another exciting opportunity for consumers who want the highest quality experience in their homes and on the go. The expansion of Sony Pictures content, LG products and Disney+ support are significant milestones for Xperi and the advancement of our DTS:X sound ecosystem. More consumers will now have access to clear, rich and dynamic audio on their favorite content."

Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi at Xperi: "DTS Play-Fi technology is unmatched and continues to prove its value for customers and partners. We've achieved many milestone moments in 2022 and as demand for wireless listening experiences continue to accelerate, we expect 2023 to be a banner year for our Play-Fi technology."

