2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 4, 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company")(OTCQX: SABK), parent of South Atlantic Bank, is pleased to announce Travis A. Minter has been named chief operating officer for the Company.

Minter, an executive vice president, has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. That includes 10 years at South Atlantic Bank, where he most recently served as chief banking officer.

"Travis's operational experience and leadership skills will be a key driver in building our product and service offerings to better serve our customers. He has grown and managed our retail banking and mortgage divisions and will now focus on our operational performance to help us gain efficiencies and support our growth," said Scott Plyler, South Atlantic Bank president.

Minter earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech. He previously served as chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association's Mortgage Banking Committee and as president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of the Carolinas.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.4 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates twelve offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank's goMobile banking app. The Bank also offers online banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

Contacts: K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman & CEO, 843-839-4410

favicon.png?sn=CL78079&sd=2023-01-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-atlantic-bancshares-inc-names-minter-chief-operating-officer-301713681.html

SOURCE South Atlantic Bank

