Brunswick Corporation Launches New Boat Brand Designed for Electrification and First-Time Boaters

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Brunswick Corporation (: BC) launched Veer, an all-new boat brand designed to support electric propulsion and appeal to the next generation of boaters, and also debuted the first model in the Veer line-up; the X13.

“Recreational boating and fishing are enjoying increasing popularity with younger and more diverse consumers,” said Matt Atilano, Veer Director of Strategy. “We identified a gap in the marketplace and a need to create a more targeted and modern experience for these new boaters, which inspired the design and development of the Veer brand.”

As part of the brand launch, Veer is introducing the X13, a 13-foot, multi-tool vessel built from durable rotomolded polyethylene to enable boaters to experience the outdoors with confidence. The X13 is designed to be powered by Mercury Avator electric propulsion systems and Mercury FourStroke outboards, including the Avator 7.5e electric outboard – the first product in the Avator series – which was also unveiled at CES 2023. Avator propulsion systems offer quiet, all-electric power, integrated with intuitive controls and advanced digital displays, and produce no direct emissions.

Crafted by the engineering team at Lund Boats – industry leaders in fishing boat design – the X13 offers exceptional quality and robustness, a contemporary design, combined with thoughtful and ingenious fishing-focused features. The Veer X13 will expand access to boating, offering performance, ease-of-use, low maintenance and affordability. Standard features include:

  • Durable rotomolded polyethylene hull with shallow draft to explore unchartered territory
  • Galvanized trailer offering easy towing capabilities for cars and small SUVs
  • Portable navigation light kit and marine mat
  • Compatibility with Mercury electric (optional) or gas propulsion (standard)
  • Additional, optional features include: a shallow-water anchor, SportTrak™ accessories, a mooring cover and a standing bar

“Our target consumer is looking for a brand that brings new energy and new thinking to the outdoor experience,” said Atilano. “Through Veer, we look forward to delivering on these desires and on Brunswick’s promise to expand access to the water and democratize boating.”

Starting at $11,995 with standard features, the X13 will be available Spring 2023 for order at veerboats.com. To learn more, visit us online or follow us on Instagram.

About Veer

Veer was established to expand opportunities for on-the-water adventure and make outdoor discovery attainable for all. Crafted by the engineers of Lund Boats with a 75-year history of quality and innovation, Veer provides an affordable, low-maintenance option for new boaters. Designed with innovation and sustainability in mind, Veer is built from a durable polyethylene hull and offers an electric propulsion option with Mercury® Avator™ outboard motors. Veer is part of Brunswick Corporation (: BC) and represents the 18th boat brand within the Brunswick Boat Group portfolio. To learn more, visit veerboats.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

