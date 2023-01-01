Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”)( TSX:SPB, Financial) is saddened to announce the passing of Board member Richard Bradeen.

“On behalf of Superior’s Board of Directors and employees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Bradeen’s family and friends,” said Chairman David Smith. “Richard brought a wealth of experience, wisdom and insight to Superior gained through his distinguished career. Richard will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

Mr. Bradeen has been on Superior’s Board of Directors since May 2015. Prior to joining Superior’s Board of Directors, Richard served as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Pension Investments, Corporate Audit Services and Risk Assessment for Bombardier Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer for planes and trains. Prior to that, Mr. Bradeen served as a Partner at Ernst & Young. He joined Ernst & Young in 1978 and held increasingly senior roles over 19 years, including the role of President of the Corporate Finance group in Toronto.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 890,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

