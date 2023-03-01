CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (: FF) ("FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2023 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly cash dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:
|Record Dates
|Payment Dates
|March 1, 2023
|March 15, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|June 15, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 15, 2023
|December 1, 2023
|December 15, 2023
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”), as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.
FutureFuel Corp. Thomas McKinlay (314) 854-8352 www.futurefuelcorporation.com
