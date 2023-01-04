FCA Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2022 Sales Results

Article's Main Image

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • 2022 total U.S. sales decline 13% versus 2021 calendar year, in an industry projected to be down 8%
  • Total PHEV U.S. sales increase 26% year over year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year
  • Jeep® Wrangler 4xe is America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, up 46% year over year and 22% in the fourth quarter versus same period last year
  • The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe accounts for 5,686 (11%) of Grand Cherokee total U.S sales in fourth quarter
  • Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid up 123% in fourth quarter retail sales versus same period last year
  • Dodge Challenger retains No. 1 muscle car claim for second consecutive year
  • 2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger up 1% and Dodge Charger up 2% versus 2021 calendar year
  • Dodge brand's total U.S. sales increase 15% in fourth quarter versus same quarter last year; Challenger, Charger and Durango up 27%, 3% and 22%, respectively, in fourth quarter
  • Strength of demand for Ram Commercial fleet vehicles gives the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever total sales in the fourth quarter, up 33% versus same period last year
  • Ram ProMaster City sees its best-ever retail sales in fourth quarter, up 102%; sees its second best total sales in the fourth quarter, up 83% versus same period last year
  • 2022 saw a record year in total sales within the U.S. commercial fleet channel across its vehicle portfolio, up 28% year over year; up 48% in the fourth quarter versus same quarter last year

FCA US LLC reports sales of 347,669 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,547,076 vehicles for 2022. Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 16% while full-year results decreased 13%.

The company's total PHEV U.S. sales increased 26% year over year and 21% in the fourth quarter versus last year. Stellantis is setting the course for 50% passenger car and light-duty truck battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade.

"We saw strong demand for our PHEV offerings in the face of industry market conditions that carried across 2021 into 2022, including production constraints and a disruption of parts and materials in general, which adversely affected our overall sales," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Sales of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe increased 46% over last year, and the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, introduced to the market late last year, accounted for 11% of the nameplate's performance. As we look to 2023 and navigate the industry transformations that are occurring, we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network."

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 43,176 (24%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in 2022. Sales of the Wrangler 4xe increased 46% year over year, and 22% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in late 2022, accounted for 5,813 (11%) of Grand Cherokee U.S sales in the fourth quarter. The vehicles represent the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.

Two of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America, the all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer (code name Wagoneer S), were revealed as part of the brand's 4xe Day on September 8, 2022.

The Jeep Compass increased 14% in total yearly sales versus 2021 and was up 9% in fourth quarter total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum with the vehicles selling a combined 47,995 units in 2022.

The Dodge brand's total U.S. sales in the fourth quarter increased 15% versus same quarter last year. The Dodge Challenger retained America's No. 1 muscle car claim for the second consecutive year.

The brand also saw 2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger increase 1% and Dodge Charger up 2% versus 2021 calendar year. Challenger, Charger and Durango were up 27%, 3% and 22%, respectively, in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.

In 2022, the brand also announced the Dodge Hornet, its first electrified vehicle; seven "last call" editions of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger; and its all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept during the brand's first-ever Speed Week event in August.

Dodge further extended its dominance as a compelling favorite, claiming the top spot among mass-market brands for the third straight year in the J.D. Power APEAL Study™. Dodge was first among mass-market brands for the third consecutive year – the only domestic brand ever to achieve such a streak.

Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales increased 15% in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year. Additionally, the new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit Auto Show this past September, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.

The Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 14,392 (15%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 98,624 in 2022.

The Chrysler brand ranked 11th among mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study™ and climbed 28 points from 2021 – the greatest improvement in the mass-market segment.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept and a preview of the brand's transformation strategy was introduced at CES in January 2022.

The Ram brand's total U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel increased 28% versus 2021; up 72% in total sales in the fourth quarter versus same period last year.

Strength of demand for Ram commercial fleet vehicles gave the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever fourth quarter total U.S. sales, up 33% versus the same period last year. The Ram ProMaster City sees its best-ever retail sales in the fourth quarter, up 102%, and its second best total U.S. fourth quarter sales, up 83% versus the same period last year.

The Ram Truck brand will unveil its Ram 1500 Revolution (BEV) Concept at the world's most influential tech event – CES 2023 – in Las Vegas on January 5. The Ram 1500 ranked No.1 in J.D. Power APEAL Study™ for the third year in a row and named Truck of Texas for the fourth time in five years, as voted by the Texas Auto Writers Association.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2022











Q4 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %



Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change



Compass

19,209

17,613

9 %

86,175

75,642

14 %



Wrangler

34,253

39,900

-14 %

181,409

204,610

-11 %



Gladiator

17,587

18,254

-4 %

77,855

89,712

-13 %



Cherokee

9,470

10,376

-9 %

40,322

89,126

-55 %



Grand Cherokee

50,800

74,717

-32 %

223,345

264,444

-16 %



Renegade

3,773

5,180

-27 %

27,549

47,137

-42 %



Wagoneer

5,943

5,328

New

36,219

5,349

577 %



Grand Wagoneer

2,282

2,663

New

11,736

2,675

339 %



JEEP BRAND

143,317

174,040

-18 %

684,614

778,711

-12 %



Ram P/U

105,255

134,616

-22 %

468,344

569,388

-18 %



ProMaster Van

18,905

14,184

33 %

60,936

63,361

-4 %



ProMaster City

5,713

3,118

83 %

15,914

14,579

9 %



RAM BRAND

129,873

151,921

-15 %

545,194

647,331

-16 %



200

0

10

-100 %

2

15

-87 %



300

2,330

2,031

15 %

14,087

16,662

-15 %



Pacifica

22,722

38,821

-41 %

98,624

98,323

0 %



CHRYSLER BRAND

25,052

40,865

-39 %

112,713

115,004

-2 %



Dart

0

5

-100 %

4

10

-60 %



Charger

17,414

16,891

3 %

80,074

78,389

2 %



Challenger

12,966

10,172

27 %

55,060

54,314

1 %



Viper

0

2

-100 %

1

4

-75 %



Journey

7

208

-97 %

194

14,035

-99 %



Caravan

1

81

-99 %

27

3,037

-99 %



Durango

15,890

13,004

22 %

55,433

65,935

-16 %



DODGE BRAND

46,278

40,363

15 %

190,795

215,724

-12 %



500

0

33

-100 %

8

51

-84 %



500L

0

13

-100 %

8

190

-96 %



500X

118

201

-41 %

875

1,181

-26 %



Spider

0

20

-100 %

24

952

-97 %



FIAT BRAND

118

267

-56 %

915

2,374

-61 %



Giulia

1,430

1,520

-6 %

5,092

7,634

-33 %



Alfa 4C

0

1

-100 %

1

77

-99 %



Stelvio

1,601

2,536

-37 %

7,752

10,539

-26 %



ALFA ROMEO

3,031

4,057

-25 %

12,845

18,250

-30 %



FCA US LLC

347,669

411,513

-16 %

1,547,076

1,777,394

-13 %












FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-sales-results-301713751.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE77795&Transmission_Id=202301041425PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE77795&DateId=20230104
