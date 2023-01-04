FedEx Is Creating Pathways for Diverse Communities To Succeed

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / FedEx Corporation:

We believe that a more equitable future starts by providing access to inclusive educational opportunities for young leaders. The scholarships we provide and programs we support reach diverse communities to provide people from all backgrounds the opportunity to succeed. To date, we are proud to have funded 2,620 scholarships to UNCF, Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Point Foundation Scholarship, Marine Corps Scholarship, APIA Scholars, American Indian College Fund, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

We care about cultivating a workplace of acceptance that encourages inclusion and diversity. These values extend to the organizations we support and their mission to foster acceptance in our communities. Our donations in time and money to nonprofits like The Matthew Shepard Foundation, OUTMemphis, AIDS/ LifeCycle, and others are focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Trevor Project

We are supporting the Trevor Project to reach 200,000 LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. The mental health organization works to save young LGBTQ+ lives through free and confidential crisis programs via 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text.

Point Foundation

We are supporting the Point Foundation to provide over 700 students in the LGBTQ+ community with college scholarships and leadership opportunities to succeed. This academic year, we sponsored a named, four-year scholarship, to support 403 students through four scholarship programs.

  • 9,872 Total number of students supported by our scholarship and college access programming
  • 4,842 Total number of female students supported

Veterans

We support nonprofits that are helping veterans to transition from active duty into meaningful careers, furthering their education, or starting their own enterprises. Organizations like The United Service Organizations Inc. and Hello Alice are paving the way for the men and women who have served our country to succeed.

Hiring our Heroes

We work with Hiring Our Heroes to provide transitioning service members and their spouses with critical workforce training and employment opportunities. These programs help veterans with their career transition process and provide employers with access to top talent.

As a USO partner, FedEx continues to be a Force Behind the Forces®

For over 20 years, FedEx has teamed up with the United Service Organizations (USO) to deliver supplies and materials that help strengthen and connect service members, even in the most remote areas of the world. From transporting furniture for overseas centers, to shipping materials for family and military spouse programs, to delivering care packages and USO2GO kits to deployed troops, FedEx helps the USO to provide the military and their families with reminders and comforts of home. During the summer and winter holiday seasons, FedEx sponsored the USO Holidays program which supported thousands of service members deployed around the world. It delivered seasonal celebrations to service members and their families around the world through special USO care packages, local events and outreach visits to remote locations. FedEx is proud to help the USO fulfill their mission to be a Force Behind the Forces and strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.

Hiring Our Heroes 2021 Fellowship results

  • 84% were offered a job at or near their point of transition
  • 1,896 participants
  • $93K average starting salary

Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI)

We are dedicated to the personal and professional development of AAPI, as well as the elimination of discrimination and the promotion of equality. This is why we support organizations like Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics, Asian American Education Project (AAEP), and Asian Americans Advancing Justice who are fighting for a more inclusive society.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC)

AAJC works to advance civil and human rights for all Asian Americans. We support the AAJC's Youth Summit and Network as they establish pathways for youth to engage in public service and discuss priority projects such as voting rights and eliminating anti-Asian hate.

Hispanic and Latino Communities

At FedEx we care about creating equal access opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to succeed. We are honored to support nonprofits like UnidosUS and the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute, who are leading the advancement of Hispanic and Latinos communities.

United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI)

USHLI promotes education and leadership development to empower Latinos in the U.S. FedEx supports the Student Leadership Series (SLS) that promotes the importance of education among Latinos and was recently honored with their Corporate Visionary Award in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

UnidosUS

UnidosUS is the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization with a local Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations. FedEx sponsors the UnidosUS Líderes Initiative, which helps young Latinos build understanding and skills in social justice, advocacy, and leadership. FedEx also sponsors Líderes Inc., a six-week science, technology, engineering, and mathematics entrepreneurship program and pitch competition for Latino businesses to receive critical STEM skills.

Read More

