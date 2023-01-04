Sealed Air Global Impact Report: Sustainability Pillars

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Our efforts to expand and accelerate a SEE Net Positive ecosystem align under these strategic sustainability pillars:

Solving Customer Challenges

Using innovation and market-centric insights, Sealed Air (SEE) designs solutions to meet customer packaging needs and sustainability goals. We combine a diverse range of materials with a multitude of equipment types to produce solutions that minimize waste, reduce resource use, and maximize productivity. By integrating automation with digital processes, we provide customers with transparency into operational data and traceability of products, while enhancing overall sustainability benefits.

Accelerating Circular Value Chains

SEE is driving the packaging industry in creating circular value chains that prevent waste, enable recovery of materials, and reduce dependence on natural resources. By recovering and recycling materials after use, we enable circularity and lessen reliance on virgin materials. SEE is driving circularity demonstrations by bringing together customers, retailers, suppliers, and technology providers to advance the infrastructure needed to close recycling loops.

Mitigating Climate Change

For more than a decade, SEE has applied life cycle assessment methods to solutions to evaluate the impact of material sourcing, packaging design, and performance on customer operations and those downstream. By focusing on the GHG emissions of our solutions and the solution's ability to protect products, SEE is able to develop packaging that minimizes climate impacts, such as those associated with wasted or damaged products, enhances environmental sustainability, and delivers economic and societal benefits.

Collaborating to Transform

Together with our suppliers, customers and retailers, SEE is designing and deploying solutions that meet goals, accelerate circularity, and avoid GHG emissions. We collaborate with leading organizations across the globe that bring supply chains together to address sustainability challenges and opportunities. Through our work with these organizations, we play a key role in driving awareness and progress. Working across value chains with shared goals produces benefits that contribute to SEE's net positive approach.

Read Sealed Air's Global Impact Report Here.

Learn More About Sealed Air's ESG Efforts Here.

d0f784e7-4e43-43d5-b812-4dbc3ca32602.jpg

Digital technology provides transparency into operational data and traceability of products.

