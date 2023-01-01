SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. ( STIX), a leading Latin American end-to-end data platform provider (“Semantix”), today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Elemeno Inc. (“Elemeno”), a US-based, cloud-managed, machine learning operations (MLOps) platform provider focused on helping businesses leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence. Elemeno specifically aims to automate the development, deployment, and management of machine learning (ML) software with an easy-to-use interface and, in so doing, accelerate artificial intelligence adoption for businesses and organizations.



Founded in 2021 by Lucas Bonatto Miguel, Elemeno simplifies machine learning development by providing an end-to-end development framework, which includes not only automation but key no-code components for managing features and models, as well as an open software development kit (SDK) for custom use cases. With a fully managed, highly scalable infrastructure and a standard serverless architecture based on Kubernetes, Elemeno aims to allow customers to build ML models with ease and effortlessly resolve challenges that can be addressed through artificial intelligence.

Semantix expects the acquisition of Elemeno to complement and enhance its flagship proprietary platform, the Semantix Data Platform (SDP), and specifically strengthen SDP’s MLOps suite. Semantix also anticipates that Elemeno’s highly skilled engineering team will increase its innovation and proprietary technology development capacities. The acquisition is as well expected to expand Semantix’s growing presence in the US, which continues to be a major strategic priority.

“Semantix remains committed to growing our proprietary SaaS business and expanding our presence in the US. The acquisition of Elemeno is fully aligned with these goals, with products and technology that are highly complementary to Semantix’s Data Platform. We look forward to welcoming Elemeno’s team and are excited about what we can achieve together,” said Leonardo Santos, CEO of Semantix.

The transaction will be structured as a merger of a Semantix subsidiary with Elemeno, with the surviving company becoming a subsidiary of Semantix. The completion of this transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. Semantix and Elemeno will each maintain their business in the ordinary course in an independent manner until the closing date of the transaction.

About Semantix

Semantix is a leading Latin American end-to-end data platform provider. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit ir.semantix.ai.

