TechTarget to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 9, 2023

1 hours ago
TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it plans to release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Company's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A. The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor information section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

  • United States (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205
  • United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
  • Canada (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
  • Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7575
  • All Other Locations: + 1 929 526 1599
  • Access code: 657454
  • Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.
  • Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed at TechTarget’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through March 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To hear the replay:

  • United States (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403
  • United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194
  • Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7578
  • United Kingdom (Local): 0204 525 0658
  • All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
  • Access Code: 036323

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter %40TechTarget.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Related Articles

