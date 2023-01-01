Castle Rock, CO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. ( RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and data center hosting, announces unaudited production and operations updates for December 2022.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for December 2022

Riot produced 659 BTC, an increase of approximately 55% as compared to December 2021 production of 425 BTC.

Riot earned $4.9 million in power credits as a result of curtailment activity, equivalent to approximately 290 Bitcoin using the December 2022 weighted average daily closing Bitcoin price of $16,967.

Riot held approximately 6,952 BTC, all produced by the Company’s self-mining operations, as of December 31, 2022.

Riot sold 600 BTC, generating net proceeds of approximately $10.2 million.

Riot had a deployed fleet of 88,556 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 9.7 exahash per second (“EH/s”), as of December 31, 2022.

“Riot achieved a number of key milestones during the month of December,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “We successfully deployed an additional 16,128 S19-series miners, bringing our hash rate capacity to a new all-time high of 9.7 EH/s. Additionally and as previously indicated in our last monthly production update, we transitioned to a new mining pool in early December. Based on our expanded hash rate capacity and while predominantly operating in our new mining pool, Riot achieved a new record of 659 Bitcoin produced this past month.

“In late December, Texas and much of the country experienced severe winter weather (“the December storm”), significantly disrupting the holiday season for many Americans. A portion of Riot’s operations at our Rockdale Facility were also unfortunately impacted by the December storm, as some sections of piping in Buildings F and G, our immersion buildings, suffered damage and need replacement, impacting approximately 2.5 EH/s of our total hash rate capacity. Our team is working diligently on the necessary repairs, which we anticipate will take a number of weeks, during which time the affected hash rate will come back online incrementally. Additionally, in anticipation of the December storm, Riot voluntarily curtailed operations in order to ensure the safety of our employees and to contribute to the stability of the ERCOT grid during this critical time for Texans, and as a result, Riot generated $4.9 million in additional power credits in December, which will further lower our cost of production.”

Mining Deployment and Shipment Update

During the month of December, Riot received 5,019 new S19-series miners, increased its deployed fleet by 16,128 S19-series miners, with approximately 1,152 miners staged for deployment. Upon deployment of the staged miners, the Company expects to have a total of 89,708 miners deployed with a hash rate capacity of approximately 9.9 EH/s. Additionally, shipments of 5,130 S19-series miners have been initiated and are expected to be received during January 2023.

Infrastructure Update

The Company is pleased to announce that Building D has reached completion, with the final installation of indoor water cooling frames and completion of electrical testing, and miners deployed. Progress continues in Building E, where Riot’s construction and engineer teams remain focused on the installation of the air-cooling rack system, electrical installation and testing.

Estimated Hash Rate Growth

During Q1 2023, Riot anticipates a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 12.5 EH/s, assuming full deployment of approximately 115,450 Antminer ASICs, but excluding any potential incremental productivity gains from the Company’s utilization of 200 MW of immersion-cooling infrastructure. Substantially all of Company’s self-mining fleet will consist of the latest generation S19-series miners. In addition to the Company’s self-mining operations, Riot hosts approximately 200 MW of institutional Bitcoin mining clients.

Human Resources

Riot is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Morgenstern as Head of Public Policy. Mr. Morgenstern previously worked at the White House as deputy press secretary and deputy communications director and at the U.S. Treasury Department as deputy assistant secretary, and will play a key role in developing and driving policy priorities and principles for the Company, and in interacting with local, state, and federal legislative bodies and government agencies to represent and protect Riot’s interests.

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network. Open positions are available at: https://riotplatforms.com/careers.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

On January 3, 2023, Riot announced the rebranding of its corporate name from Riot Blockchain, Inc. to Riot Platforms, Inc, underpinning the Company’s growth strategy to continue expanding its increasingly diversified business operations. Riot’s common stock continues to be listed for trading on NASDAQ Capital Market under the same ticker symbol ‘RIOT’.

Riot’s ( RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform.

Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining data center operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

Safe Harbor

