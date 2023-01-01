UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held at Lotte New York Palace, on Wednesday, January 11th at 3:00 pm ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website (https%3A%2F%2Fir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005850/en/