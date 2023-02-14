RLI Announces Product Leadership Retirement and Promotions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today the retirement and promotion of several product leaders.

Dennis Drees, Vice President, Casualty Brokerage, announced he will retire February 14, 2023, following a successful 42-year career in the insurance industry. Drees joined RLI in 1994 as Director, Casualty and served in various leadership roles before being promoted to his current role in 2014.

“Throughout his tenure, Dennis’ leadership and expertise have been invaluable to the success of RLI’s casualty business,” said RLI President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. “We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Following Drees’ retirement, Bob Hartje, currently Vice President, Excess Liability will assume the role of Vice President, Casualty Brokerage. In his new role, Hartje will be responsible for the executive leadership of RLI’s Casualty Brokerage business, which offers tailored casualty and liability insurance solutions to a wide range of customers – from small businesses to large corporations. Hartje has 38 years of industry experience. Since joining RLI in 2013, he has held a variety of casualty underwriting leadership positions. Hartje holds a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College.

Chris Hughs, Assistant Vice President, Casualty has been promoted to Vice President, General Liability effective January 1, 2023. In his new role, Hughs will be responsible for the executive leadership of RLI’s General Liability business, which offers excess and surplus coverage to protect commercial businesses from a broad range of general liability and product liability exposures. Hughs has 28 years of industry experience. Since joining RLI in 1997, he has held a variety of casualty underwriting leadership positions. Hughs holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Chris Gleason, Assistant Vice President, Contract Surety has been promoted to Vice President, Contract Surety effective January 1, 2023. In his new role, Gleason will be responsible for the executive leadership of RLI’s Contract Surety business, which offers customized contractors’ performance, payment and supply bond solutions to small- and medium-sized contractors. Gleason has 34 years of industry experience. Since joining RLI in 2003, he has held a variety of contract surety underwriting leadership positions. Gleason holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University.

“I want to congratulate all three of our product leaders who are assuming expanded leadership roles. Their extensive industry and product expertise highlight the strength and depth of our team,” said Kliethermes. “I’m confident they will continue to help move our business forward and positively impact our customers and company.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 47 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 26 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005795r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005795/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.