Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11th at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time in San Francisco, CA.

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

