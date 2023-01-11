HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) ( GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced that it will be presenting at the 23rd Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 1:30 pm E.T.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Lasse Petterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Kornblau will provide an overview of the Company and participate in a Q&A discussion. The webcast link for the presentation is https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs5/gldd/1577175.

A replay webcast of the presentation will be available on the Great Lakes website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the Investor Relations page.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, Great Lakes is fully engaged in expanding its core business into the rapidly developing offshore wind energy industry. The Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 132-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of approximately 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

