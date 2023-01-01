Qualtrics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Jan. 25, 2023

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, ended Dec. 31, 2022, following the close of market on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results with the investment community at 3 p.m. MDT. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Qualtrics Investor Relations website at www.qualtrics.com%2Finvestors.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

