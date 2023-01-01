Synchronoss to Preview Next-Generation Personal Cloud Solution at CES

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Enhanced Synchronoss Personal Cloud Platform Includes New BackTrack, Genius, and Other AI Features, Focused on Improving Data Privacy, Security, and Photo Optimization

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced it will preview the next-generation Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform at CES in Las Vegas.

Synchronoss Personal Cloud makes it easy for users to store and backup photos, videos, and other digital files between mobile devices and the cloud. Delivered as a white-label solution through leading communications service providers, telecom carriers, and mobile operators, Synchronoss Personal Cloud currently supports more than 9 million subscribers worldwide. The platform is purpose-built for carriers and currently handles more than 5 million photos per day and manages 142 petabytes of storage.

The next-generation Synchronoss Personal Cloud adds BackTrack and Genius features as well as other functionality that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to ensure data privacy and security, while adding capabilities to share files and optimize photos.

“Compared to free OTT cloud services, our Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform is designed to take advantage of telecom provider and carrier networks and enable them to deliver a highly scalable, feature-rich solution that allows subscribers to manage all their digital content,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “The new features and functionality offer even more capabilities to ensure data privacy and security.”

New Features & Functionality

  • BackTrack – in the event files are accidentally deleted, corrupted, or lost, BackTrack provides an easy-to-use capability to revert back and restore them. BackTrack retains old versions of backups for 30 days.

  • Genius – optimizing photos has never been easier. Genius enables subscribers to colorize black and white photos, enhance photos, and touch up faces, plus other optimization features.

  • Advanced Highlights – in addition to backing up photos and videos, machine learning is used to categorize and tag content so they can be easily highlighted, managed, and shared.

  • Private Folder – the new Private Folder feature allows subscribers to create a custom 6-digit pin-protected folder for added security to store and protect their confidential data such as tax documents, ID documentation, receipts and policies, and secret family recipes.

Attend the Explore Event
On January 26, Synchronoss will host Explore, an exclusive online event to demonstrate the next-generation Synchronoss Personal Cloud. Contact us for more information about this event.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNDAzMSM1MzM5NjI4IzIwMDY2ODE=
Synchronoss-Technologies-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.