HilleVax to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

2 hours ago
BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. ( HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b study NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion.

Presentation details:
Date:Monday, January 9, 2023
Time:1:30 – 2:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST)
Moderator:Eric Joseph, Ph.D.
Location:Borgia Room, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
HilleVax Participant:Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast & Audio Visual:https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/43891-hillevax/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a VLP based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Contact:

Shane Maltbie
[email protected]
+1-617-213-5054

