Lesaka enters new employment arrangement with Steven Heilbron to June 2025

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ( LSAK; JSE: LSK) (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered a new employment arrangement with Mr. Steven Heilbron, for the period from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

Mr. Heilbron has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Connect Group since 2013 and joined Lesaka following the acquisition of Connect in the same capacity. Mr. Heilbron has two decades of financial services experience, having spent 19 years working for Investec in South Africa and the UK, where he served as Global Head of Private Banking and Joint Chief Executive Officer of Investec Bank plc. He led a private consortium that acquired Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd in 2013 and presided over the significant organic growth in the rebranded Connect Group, as well as spearheading the successful acquisition and integration of Kazang into the Connect Group.

“I am delighted that Steven will remain with us until at least June 30, 2025,” said Mr. Chris Meyer, Lesaka Group CEO. “Steven has been pivotal in growing Connect into a profitable, high-growth and leading South African fintech company, and integrating Connect into the Lesaka Group. Steven offers deep experience and knowledge in building businesses to scale in expanding markets, which supports Lesaka’s vision to bring financial inclusion to Consumers & Merchants in southern Africa. Steven's role will transition towards a focus on Group Strategy, M&A and Special Projects,” he concluded.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as “Net1” in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022), with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

Investor Relations Contact:
Phillipe Welthagen
Email : [email protected]
Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

ICR
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Janine Bester Gertzen
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMzk2MCM1MzM5NDQ5IzIwOTY5MjM=
Lesaka-Technologies.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.