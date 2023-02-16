SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, announced today that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases after the market closes and hold conference calls at the times indicated on the following dates:



Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings – Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

First Quarter 2023 Earnings – Monday, May 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings – Monday, August 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings – Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Investors interested in listening to the fourth quarter 2022 conference call at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, February 16, 2023, may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0920 for international callers, using conference ID: 13734496. Live and archived webcasts of all earnings events will also be made available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

Dial-in information for future earnings calls will be provided at later dates.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

