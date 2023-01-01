Vyant Bio Engages LifeSci Capital to Explore Strategic Alternatives

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) ( VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic alternatives focused on enhancing shareholder value.

In addition, the Company announced that it is participating in BIO’s One-on-One Partnering event in San Francisco taking place at the same time as the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"The Company’s Board and Management believes that the Company has made tangible progress in its drug discovery strategy focused on the identification of new, disease modifying therapeutics to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases," said Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio, “however, the Board and Management also believe that it would be a prudent time to contemplate strategic alternatives while continuing to execute on the current business plan.” There can be no assurance that this review process will result in any changes to the Company's current business plans or lead to any specific action or transaction. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments during this process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific action or the Company otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) ( VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics for treating the debilitating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders for which there are no current therapies. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, the efficacy of our drug screening and discovery process, and potential for our services, future revenue or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, successfully execute strategic alternatives that enhance shareholder value, and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

