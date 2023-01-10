Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2023 ICR Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rockybrands.com.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brands. Brands in the portfolio include Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, The Original Muck Boot Company®, XTRATUF®, Servus® and Ranger®. More information can be found at RockyBrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005922/en/