Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that its subsidiary PIPStek LLC has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against BIOLASE, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. In the lawsuit, PIPStek asserts infringement of PIPStek’s US patents 11,426,239 and 11,350,993 by BIOLASE’s Waterlase laser.

PIPStek is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sonendo. Sonendo acquired PIPStek and all its intellectual property in 2017, including PIPStek’s laser technologies for dental applications.

“Sonendo and PIPStek are committed to protecting our intellectual property and any future application of our intellectual property and investments in innovation,” said Bjarne Bergheim, president and chief executive officer of Sonendo. “We have not commercialized the PIPStek laser technologies because of our confidence that the GentleWave System is a better, more effective option for doctors and patients than laser-driven or traditional root canal disinfection. However, we have made significant investments in our broad intellectual property portfolio, and we will defend those investments and options for future product development and use. We feel strongly that the Court will find in our favor and provide a remedy to address BIOLASE’s infringing activities.”

Sonendo and its subsidiaries have more than 200 patents and pending patent applications created since the Company’s inception in 2006, with new patents being filed each year.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices and offers patients an effective, less invasive, and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

